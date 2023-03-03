Tottenham Hotspur's ability over the years to pluck unknown talent to be transformed into the next big thing has been unprecedented, with their team largely built around key figures who have been nurtured into a Champions League-level outfit rather than bought readymade.

Whilst the emergence of stars like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son might steal the headlines for their goalscoring feats in recent years, the acquisition of players such as Eric Dier for a cut-price has arguably been just as influential.

The hardy 29-year-old defender has spent periods of his career in central midfield, so makes for the ideal modern-day centre-back with his ability on the ball.

However, he still boasts that classic English spirit which sees him occasionally seek out a crunching tackle. It is for all of these reasons that he has been lauded, as the enforcer approaches the conclusion of his ninth year in north London.

His influence on this side cannot be understated, and this is best exemplified by his ever-increasing valuation.

How much is Eric Dier worth to Spurs?

Joining in 2014 from Sporting CP, the powerful stalwart was snapped up from the Portuguese outfit for just £4m.

The defender was one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings after his appointment earlier that year and would become a mainstay for the Argentine. Dier has since featured 352 times in total for the Lilywhites, and only seems poised to continue adding to that tally given how Antonio Conte now favours him.

He had the potential to become a "monstrous" midfield threat alongside Victor Wanyama, as noted by journalist Dan Kilpatrick, yet instead opted for defence where this season the machine has recorded 3.3 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per match alongside an 87% pass accuracy (via Sofascore).

As such, Football Transfers note that the apex of his expected Transfer Value, a metric used to determine an accurate transfer fee for players, sits at a lofty €40.7m (£36m); an outstanding 800% increase from the £4m that first brought him to North London.

Pochettino, therefore, struck gold for Spurs as his budget signing from the Portuguese league has gone on to soar in value and has been an excellent player for the club for many years, and potentially many more to come.

This is a figure that has likely only been bolstered by his continued inclusion within the England setup, as the 49-cap titan was branded a "beast" by journalist Nick Ralston after his work in the 2016 World Cup.

The 6 foot 1 stopper has impressed all who cross his path, with his career far from over. He will likely be desperate to add a trophy to his impressive time at Spurs, to cap off what has been a fine tenure at the club.