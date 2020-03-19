 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans fume at Coutinho transfer blow

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 19/3/2020 | 07:50pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into meltdown on social media this week after reports emerged from Spain over one of their failed transfers.

According to Sport.es, Philippe Coutinho had agreed on a move to Spurs only for negotiations to fall through between the north London outfit and Barcelona.

The news comes as local rivals Chelsea have been touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian this summer with current loan side Bayern Munich not expected to claim their option to buy on him, as per the same source.

Do Spurs need a change in ownership?

ENIC & Levy OUT!

No way!

It has left fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium absolutely reeling, just like ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino was, according to The Sun.

He lost his job soon after that report.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

Daniel Levy was the first target for many Spurs fans, as you’d expect, as the tough negotiator has let them down time and time again in the transfer window – as most recently seen in January when the club failed to secure a backup to Harry Kane.

The chairman was lambasted as a “joke” as well as a “master saboteur.”

Owners the ENIC Group were next to be blasted by some fans, with a couple wanting them to sell up and get out of the club.

Their flashy new all-seater stadium reportedly cost a total of £1bn, so not spending a fraction of that on the playing squad is quite rightly going to anger plenty in north London.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

While some conspiracy theorists tied this to Pochettino’s departure, claiming it was no wonder he looked miserable during his final days in charge.

One supporter even claimed that the former chief was void of any blame that Spurs currently find themselves in, which is quite a fair suggestion given that he was the man to take them to the Champions League final only nine months ago.

