Spurs fans fume at Coutinho transfer blow

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into meltdown on social media this week after reports emerged from Spain over one of their failed transfers.

According to Sport.es, Philippe Coutinho had agreed on a move to Spurs only for negotiations to fall through between the north London outfit and Barcelona.

The news comes as local rivals Chelsea have been touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian this summer with current loan side Bayern Munich not expected to claim their option to buy on him, as per the same source.

It has left fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium absolutely reeling, just like ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino was, according to The Sun.

He lost his job soon after that report.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

WHAT A JOKE. Levy is destroying this club. We were on he cusp of breaking away from being just a good club and now we’re taking steps backwards. Buying big names like those meant we mean business but clearly we don’t. No ambition from the chairman. https://t.co/cwqNkqfGiQ — LevyOut (@Schmessi) March 18, 2020

Common denominator Levy. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) March 18, 2020

All down to fees, Levy refused to pay and yet the club made nigh on £180 million , will now lose £100 million not being in the CL due to Levy lack of ambition — My-key (@ziggy0416) March 18, 2020

The Levy factor! — martin pearce (@pearcey33) March 19, 2020

levy is the master saboteur — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 18, 2020

Another Levy masterclass 👍🏻 — Bobbis (@Bobbe1982) March 18, 2020

Not shock really 🤷🏻‍♂️ Levy is a joke — Brian Weekley (@yidssssssssss) March 19, 2020

This just makes me feel sick. Another target missed, levy has failed so many times, he has sacked managers for much less. — Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) March 18, 2020

Daniel Levy was the first target for many Spurs fans, as you’d expect, as the tough negotiator has let them down time and time again in the transfer window – as most recently seen in January when the club failed to secure a backup to Harry Kane.

The chairman was lambasted as a “joke” as well as a “master saboteur.”

New owners can’t come quick enough for this club — yid (@yidoo90) March 18, 2020

Sums up ENIC, go big on the stadium. Cut far too many corners on player purchases. — Wayne Libonati (@libbo2003) March 19, 2020

Owners the ENIC Group were next to be blasted by some fans, with a couple wanting them to sell up and get out of the club.

Their flashy new all-seater stadium reportedly cost a total of £1bn, so not spending a fraction of that on the playing squad is quite rightly going to anger plenty in north London.

While some conspiracy theorists tied this to Pochettino’s departure, claiming it was no wonder he looked miserable during his final days in charge.

It all makes sense now. Poch was sacked because he wanted coutinho and Dybala and even Bruno buys levy denied so he started complaining and hence lost the dressing room. I don’t blame poch tbh — E (fan account) (@EffectJose) March 18, 2020

Poch may have even knowingly set up his own ‘exit’ after he wasn’t “wasn’t supported” on these targets — Adam Carter (@007adamcarter) March 18, 2020

Ultimately poch deserved these guys as did us fans for putting up with 2 years of no home and no signings for ages. Poch gave levy what he wanted…. 4 years of cl money on virtually zero net spend and no home. Levy needs to be moved away from footballing decisions. — Fraser (@fraser8814) March 18, 2020

No wonder poch was miserable — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) March 18, 2020

One supporter even claimed that the former chief was void of any blame that Spurs currently find themselves in, which is quite a fair suggestion given that he was the man to take them to the Champions League final only nine months ago.

