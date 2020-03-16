Spurs fans react to Eberechi Eze reports

Tottenham Hotspur’s season hangs in the balance, and that’s not just because of the Premier League’s current suspension.

The north London outfit sit some seven points behind the top four whilst they have exited all cup competitions.

This weekend, the club have been linked to Queens Park Rangers prodigy Eberechi Eze with The Sun suggesting that Spurs are the front-runners to sign him this summer.

And it has got plenty of fans talking on social media.

The 21-year-old could be available for £20m as the winger was watched by one of Spurs’ top scouts, Brian Carey in QPR’s win over Preston North End last week.

Here’s what has been said…

Have to get it done, no messing about this time like we did with grealish, Sess etc — Marcus🇰🇷 (@thfcmarcus) March 15, 2020

On my knees for this to happen such a baller man — Joe #EnicOut (@JoeGTHFC) March 15, 2020

Get it done I beg — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) March 15, 2020

Several supporters were all for the club making a move for the youngster with many begging them to complete it. One fan said he was on his knees for it to happen, calling him a “baller.”

And based on his form so far this season, it’s easy to see why some feel that way – per Transfermarkt, Eze has found the net 12 times and has also provided eight assists in 39 appearances.

Others were worried that Daniel Levy would ruin the potential of clinching him as the chairman is known for his tough negotiations.

Levy cannot make a mess of this one, please, very good player…. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) March 15, 2020

We all know at the last minute levy is going to try and get him for less and off he goes somewhere else. — martyn phillips (@martynphillips3) March 15, 2020

If he’s worth £20 million then Levy will go in with an opening offer of £10 — brian roberts (@brianroberts33) March 15, 2020

There were even a couple of comparisons made with two of Spurs’ summer signings of similar ilk – Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke, the latter actually also coming from QPR.

Although, neither have hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just yet.

another sessegnon in the looming https://t.co/CIL03SGTB0 — saul tad (@tad_saul) March 15, 2020

Jack Clarke Mk.2

Great! — Tom Parker (@TParkerOfficial) March 15, 2020

