Spurs fans react to Dybala and Kane transfer report

This summer’s transfer saga at Tottenham Hotspur is already emerging despite it only being March, and it has got fans talking in north London.

According to Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, Juventus could use Paulo Dybala as a bargaining tool in order to secure Spurs skipper and leading talisman Harry Kane at the end of the season.

The Englishman’s future at the Premier League side is in doubt after the Telegraph revealed there would be a battle to keep him should they fail to win silverware this season.

Since then, Spurs have slipped seven points adrift of the top four and have crashed out of all cup competitions – worrying signs if the above report is indeed accurate.

Tuttosport also claim Kane could cost €150m (£136m) so a swap involving former target Dybala could sweeten things up.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting on social media…

TAKE HIM AND KEEP KANE It’s not hard — All Out Tottenham (Jack) #EnicOut (@AllOutTHFC) March 16, 2020

incoming Levy masterclass when he buys Dybala and keeps Kane — George Jamieson | #COYS (@WeleDinks) March 17, 2020

A couple of supporters urged chairman Daniel Levy to pull off a masterclass by landing Dybala but not giving Juventus the Spurs top goalscorer in return.

While others were left in a debate over whether or not he’d be a good addition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite the report being brandished as a “joke” by one fan, the Argentine forward has to be considered as a class signing given his record this term.

Dybala has found the net 13 times but has also provided 12 assists, meaning he has directly contributed to 25 goals in just 34 appearances this season alone, via Transfermarkt.

“Good deal” and “take it” are certainly reactions on the right path here.

Dybala and €150m to replace Kane? Seems like a pretty good deal. https://t.co/mOsgXbigpy — Yousef-THFC 🇲🇦🛒 (@NoKaneNoCL) March 16, 2020

Take it and rebuild https://t.co/pToRyFUUaV — Sam Lawing (@sammlawing) March 16, 2020

Buying Dybala and selling Kane IS NOT an upgrade. Its 1 step forward and 2 steps back. Never gonna happen. — Chris Whitehead (@Osiris292) March 16, 2020

No thanks. Wouldn’t be effective in this team — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) March 16, 2020

Next joke, please. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) March 16, 2020

For further members of the Spurs faithful, they couldn’t resist bringing other squad members into the equation with both Dele Alli and Erik Lamela being asked to play their part in any potential move.

Sell dele and keep Harry — Alex (@mcenriquerhee) March 16, 2020

Can we keep Kane and swap lamela and Dybala — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) March 16, 2020

