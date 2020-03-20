 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to footage of target Kristoffer Ajer

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 20/3/2020 | 09:20am

Tottenham Hotspur fans are devoid of football right now, and it has resulted in them drooling over highlights on one of their possible summer transfer targets.

The north London outfit have been linked with a €30m (£27.5m) move for Celtic colossus Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports emerging from his native land, Norway.

And clips from his time north of the border was relayed to Twitter earlier this week.

Accompanying the video was a glowing endorsement in light of potentially signing him, and many were of the same opinion while some were against the idea of signing the Bhoys central defender.

Here’s what they have been saying…

One supporter hinted it would be a steal at £26m as it’s a ridiculously low price and has a “level head” while others said he is far too shaky.

The 21-year-old has played a massive 49 times this campaign where he has scored four goals and provided two assists as well as 20 clean sheets, per Transfermarkt.

Spurs may well need a new centre-back this summer with Jan Vertonghen likely to leave and continuous doubts over the future of Juan Foyth. so it has led to further fans comparing his suitability to the current squad.

“Unreal with [Davinson] Sanchez” was one shout, suggesting that he’d love to see the 6 foot 6 powerhouse next to the Colombian while some believe he’s just another Foyth.

Others would rather see Ruben Dias at the club, the Benfica centre-back.

