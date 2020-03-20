Spurs fans react to footage of target Kristoffer Ajer

Tottenham Hotspur fans are devoid of football right now, and it has resulted in them drooling over highlights on one of their possible summer transfer targets.

The north London outfit have been linked with a €30m (£27.5m) move for Celtic colossus Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports emerging from his native land, Norway.

Should Kristoffer Ajer come in to partner Davinson Sanchez?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

And clips from his time north of the border was relayed to Twitter earlier this week.

It’s well known that our defence NEEDS rebuilding. A big part of it will be finding a CB to pair with Sanchez Kristoffer Ajer would be perfect. He’s been labelled as the next Van Dijk. He’s dominant at 6’6😳 yet still rapid For just 26m, He’ll be immensepic.twitter.com/59GBn6b6ci — Manny (@Mannythfc) March 18, 2020

Accompanying the video was a glowing endorsement in light of potentially signing him, and many were of the same opinion while some were against the idea of signing the Bhoys central defender.

Here’s what they have been saying…

£26m is a ridiculously low price — Alfie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Spurs_Alfie) March 18, 2020

6’6, pacey and runs with a level head.. rare. But then again it’s Scottish football.. — DC (@Yidneys) March 18, 2020

he is good with the ball because in norway he used to play as an attacker before he moved to celtic — Hugo 🇳🇴 (@HugoComps7) March 19, 2020

Seen him play many times. Looks shaky against any good side. Average at best. Not the answer at all — chris (@chris22617377) March 18, 2020

This signing is too intelligent for us to make — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) March 18, 2020

One supporter hinted it would be a steal at £26m as it’s a ridiculously low price and has a “level head” while others said he is far too shaky.

The 21-year-old has played a massive 49 times this campaign where he has scored four goals and provided two assists as well as 20 clean sheets, per Transfermarkt.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Spurs may well need a new centre-back this summer with Jan Vertonghen likely to leave and continuous doubts over the future of Juan Foyth. so it has led to further fans comparing his suitability to the current squad.

Presence in both boxes. Be unreal with Sanchez! 🤯 #COYS https://t.co/9zEnWSaFBz — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) March 18, 2020

A 6’6 Juan Foyth — William (@spursy_chirpy) March 19, 2020

okay so just a tall juan foyth, couldn’t run through teams like that in the prem — Phil, Live with a ball at my feet ⚽️🙇‍♂️ (@GedsonsSecret) March 18, 2020

“Unreal with [Davinson] Sanchez” was one shout, suggesting that he’d love to see the 6 foot 6 powerhouse next to the Colombian while some believe he’s just another Foyth.

Others would rather see Ruben Dias at the club, the Benfica centre-back.

I’d prefer dias but we could maybe go for both tbh — Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) March 18, 2020

Rúben dias its better — Jorge Brazão (@jorge_brazao) March 18, 2020

Premier League experts will get full marks: The ultimate quiz on top flight transfer flops…

1 of 15 How many appearances did Per Kroldrup make for Everton after being signed for a then sizeable £4m? 14 8 1

And in other news, Gold touts PL star as potential Spurs target…