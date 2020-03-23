 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans blast potential Dejan Lovren switch

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 23/3/2020 | 07:10pm

There appears to be a minor development in Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of a mooted summer target this week, and once again, it has failed to impress supporters in north London.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Serie A outfit Lazio will battle both north London clubs to secure the services of Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

It’s claimed that the 30-year-old’s asking price has dropped considerably with his contract due to expire in a little over 12 months time while Transfermarkt currently value him at £18m.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

A couple of fans told Lazio that they were welcome to signing him, probably in the hope that they don’t land the Croatian themselves while others labelled him a “muppet” and that they would be “out” if he joined Spurs.

The World Cup finalist has been restricted to just 14 appearances this term with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip being favoured by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s side have the joint-worst defensive record of any top ten team this season, but a clean sheet strike rate of just 14.2% suggests Lovren isn’t really much of a solution.

Which is why further supporters made a few bold claims, such as getting the legendary Ledley King out of retirement while another blasted him for being a “liability” with Jan Vertonghen being a ten times better player than he is.

Some of the Spurs faithful also reminisced about Lovren’s Wembley nightmare back in October 2017 – the veteran centre-back was at fault for two of Spurs’ goals before embarrassingly being withdrawn by Klopp after just 31 minutes of football.

Harry Kane had a field day during that half an hour of action before the north Londoners ran out 4-1 victors.

Evidently, there won’t be many on Tottenham Way wanting to see the Champions League winner.

