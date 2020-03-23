Spurs fans laugh off Erling Haaland speculation

Clearly, a third week without football is sending people delirious as an audacious transfer report has sent plenty of Tottenham Hotspur fans into overdrive this week.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is very keen on making an audacious ploy to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who was born in England, only joined the Bundesliga outfit in January, but it’s claimed the likes of the north Londoners as well as Manchester United and Juventus continue to monitor his progress closely.

Many fans of the Lilywhites have simply laughed off this outrageous claim, and here’s what they have said…

Is it April 1st?? — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚪️Welsh Spurs⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@spurs_welsh) March 23, 2020

hahahaha good one — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) March 23, 2020

It’s a bit early for April fools! — Courtney Davis (@courtneysivad) March 23, 2020

Seriously! The world is in crisis and apparently Tottenham are signing Haaland ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 comedy gold. — Trying to be positive in our darkest hours (@Brocky39359595) March 23, 2020

Haaland has continued his prolific form into the yellow colours of Dortmund, scoring 12 times in just 11 appearances, meaning his total for the season now stands at an impressive 40 goals from 33 matches, per Transfermarkt.

Lucien Favre’s side clinched the teenage sensation for a poultry €20m (£18.4m) as that was his release clause at RB Salzburg and his worth has sky-rocketed to £72m since his January switch.

Which is why some members of the Spurs faithful cannot believe they’ll be in for him this summer…

This is embarrassing to even post.. Come on Rick you must of had a laugh too? — Craig Silver (@CraigSilverReal) March 23, 2020

Come on @RickSpur this is ridiculous, — Bryce Cathcart (@Brycecathcart) March 23, 2020

More chance of getting bog roll. — old enough to know better🇨🇮🇯🇲 (@brightonspurs) March 23, 2020

More likely to get his dad than him — Matt (@gwizard74) March 23, 2020

Absolutely no chance. Why would he even want to. — Mike Bryan (@Mordacai1980) March 23, 2020

In our dreams — Billy Hallahan (@BillyHallahan) March 23, 2020

The reports were slammed for being “embarrassing” and “ridiculous” whilst one fan claimed they were more likely to sign his dad, Alf-Inge Haaland, who was once on the books of Premier League rivals Manchester City.

It would be a shock to see the Norwegian talisman leave the Bundesliga title-chasers anytime soon, and certainly not to a side that looks more than likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Spurs are a massive seven points adrift of the top four and have no cup competitions left to compete for – Mourinho’s transfer budget is sure to take a massive dent as a result, only putting this one even further in doubt.

