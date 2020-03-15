Spurs fans react to Geoffrey Kondogbia transfer report

Football may currently be on lockdown across the globe, but that isn’t stopping Tottenham Hotspur from planning for next season, that’s if latest reports are to be believed.

Jose Mourinho’s side are staring down the barrel of their season being over, irrespective of what happens with the ongoing situation off the field, as they have been knocked out of all cup competitions and sit some seven points from the top four in the Premier League.

Should Spurs sign Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

This week, the north London outfit have been linked to Valencia defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia by Sky Sports, who claim the Portuguese chief is looking to bolster his struggling squad this summer.

The 27-year-old is admired by Spurs chief scout Steve Hitchen for a long-time as he has reportedly kept tabs on him throughout the current campaign.

Supporters have been reacting to the news on social media, here’s what has been said…

I wouldn’t trust Steve Hitchin — ENIC OUT PAUL (@paulyboym1) March 14, 2020

Spurs chief scout ! pic.twitter.com/qfAhP9qio7 — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) March 14, 2020

If Hitchen was behind Nfiveguys Clarke and Sess then leave him where he is please — To Dare Is Too Dear (@toDAREis2DEAR) March 14, 2020

A couple of fans directed criticism at Hitchen given his recent transfer record. The likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele have failed to impress in north London in the mind of one member of the Spurs faithful, for instance.

Another joked with an image of blind singer Stevie Wonder.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Others would love to see the Frenchman at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, claiming he’s an “absolute class” midfielder while one supporter asked the club to sell Eric Dier and bring in Kondogbia instead.

Per WhoScored, the 27-year-old is averaging 2.4 tackles, 2.2 interceptions and 3.4 long balls per game in La Liga this term, which outweighs the Englishman in every facet.

Great player but no chance we are buying him — ENIC OUT (@Kane17H) March 14, 2020

Watched this guy live. Absolute class — Chris Jenkins (@CJenks55) March 14, 2020

Buy him and sell dier, good business — Chael Cormier (@ChaelCormier) March 14, 2020

Although, others had their reservations about the move with one comparing his fitness to Ndombele and another claimed his performances for former club Inter Milan were enough to put him off from wanting him at Spurs.

NO I AM GOOD. I SAW WHAT HE DID FOR INTER, KEEP HIM OVER THERE IN SPAIN. I don’t want great value Thomas Partey https://t.co/p8oT0WRjjc — Los (@richhomiechapo) March 14, 2020

…..looks about the same fitness level as Ndembele judging by that photo! — Steve Elsom (@steveelsom1) March 14, 2020

Too old — Tommy (@Tommy84321672) March 14, 2020

Life after football: Do you know what all of these former players did next?

1 of 15 Post-football careers: What line of work did Lee Bowyer go into after hanging up his boots? Carp fishing business owner Night club owner Art Merchant Dog kennel owner

And in other news, Charlie Eccleshare comments on Hugo Lloris’ Spurs situation…