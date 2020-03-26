 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans have had enough of Hugo Lloris

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 26/3/2020 | 07:40pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been discussing the future of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this week, and it doesn’t bode well for the Frenchman if their reactions are anything to go by.

An account on Twitter posed the question: “Does Hugo Lloris need replacing this summer?” which has left many in north London showing their true colours over the long-serving stopper.

Should Spurs move on from Hugo Lloris this summer?

The 33-year-old still has a little over two years to run on his current contract, so if anyone did come in, you’d imagine he’d be demoted to the bench or sold but for now, that remains to be seen.

Here’s what has been said so far…

Based on the above, some would sooner see him out the exit door than have another season witnessing him between the sticks with one supporter claiming the veteran is “past it now.”

Lloris has been Spurs’ permanent first-choice for several years now, he has amassed a total of 316 appearances of which 108 games involved a clean sheet, per Transfermarkt.

However this season, his tenure has been riddled with mistakes and injuries, restricting him to only 18 appearances in all competitions, but when he has played he has regularly dropped a clanger – quite literally like against Aston Villa – or continually seeing his wrists beat at the near post – ala Chelsea or RB Leipzig.

Several of his failings have been picked up by further members of the Spurs faithful below with one fan blasting him for being their “biggest liability.”

So, if Jose Mourinho made the bold call to drop the goalkeeper, who would fans want to replace him? Several names were put forward ranging from Sheffield United’s loan star Dean Henderson to Ajax stopper Andre Onana, who the club have actually been linked with this campaign.

AND in other news, Spurs would be FOOLISH to renew Michel Vorm’s contract…

