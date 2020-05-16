Tottenham Hotspur have not had the season that they would have hoped for after reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

After a poor start to the Premier League season in which they managed just three wins between August and the end of November.

As a result, Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho and while results have picked up under the Portuguese manager, they remain sat eighth in the Premier League table.

With a number of key players entering the last few months of their contracts and key players leaving the club, there is plenty of work to do as Mourinho goes about rebuilding the squad left behind by Pochettino.

Key men such as Jan Vertonghen and the recently departed Christian Eriksen need to be replaced, while he will want to build around a new core including Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes.

Here, we look at five players Spurs should look to target this summer…