Gary Lineker issues verdict as Harry Kane questions Spurs future

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has issued his verdict after Spurs star Harry Kane raised question marks over his long-term future with them on Sunday.

“It’s understandable… there’s bound to be a degree of frustration.” 😖 “It’s unthinkable for a player of Kane’s stature if he didn’t win anything.” 🏆 “He might need to move to #LCFC to really challenge!” 🦊 @GaryLineker admits Kane is right to consider his #THFC future. pic.twitter.com/bO74X4cu3l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2020

What did he say?

Well, in an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp on Sunday evening, the 26-year-old said, via The Guardian: “I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”

In reponse to those quotes, Lineker told talkSPORT: “It’s understandable. He’s a top class player and one of the great strikers in world football. There’s bound to be a degree of frustration with the recent progress of Spurs.

“He’s just being very honest, isn’t he really. He’s just basically saying if they don’t go on to win things, because every player wants to win things in their career.

“You can’t really criticise him too much for having that view. He’s been there a long time at the club now, and he’s been brilliant.”

Is Lineker right?

He certainly is.

Kane turns 27 in July and he will know that he is at a stage of his career now – approaching his prime – where he will want to start winning trophies.

The Three Lions skipper should be confident that when fit, he could go to pretty much any team in the world and score goals, and compete for silverware.

If he doesn’t feel like he can do at Tottenham – he is yet to win anything so far – then he clearly isn’t ready to hang around.

A poor 2019/20 campaign certainly won’t have helped matters in his own thoughts, with Spurs way off the pace in the Premier League and being knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage too, as well as being beaten 7-2 by Bayern Munich on their own turf back in October.

The one positive is that they do have a serial winner in Jose Mourinho at the helm now, and with the right backing from chairman Daniel Levy and ENIC, they could perhaps be contenders across all of the competitions.

It remains to be seen whether that happens in the next transfer window.

