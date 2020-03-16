Tottenham reignite interest in Geoffrey Kondogbia

Tottenham have reignited their interest in Geoffrey Kondogbia as they prepare their summer recruitment strategy, report Sky Sports News.

What’s the word, then?

Spurs chief scout Steve Hitchen is a big fan of the midfielder and may look to bring him to North London in order to bolster a squad which has declined this season.

The Frenchman has been scouted by the club since Mousa Dembele’s departure in January 2019 and is believed to be high on a list of potential Tottenham recruits as Jose Mourinho looks to sculpt the squad in his image.

Mourinho has identified the need for a defensive-minded midfielder in the January window, with the pursuit of Southampton Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg an attempt to address that issue.

Could Kondgobia help to solve a key Spurs problem?

Offers more than Ndombele?

It is clear to see that the Portuguese boss must identify defensive improvements in the summer, following a return of 41 goals conceded in 26 games and just three clean sheets recorded, per Transfermarkt.

That is very out of character for a Mourinho side, and his constant change of midfielders indicates that he is less than happy, with Eric Dier replacing the ridiculed Tanguy Ndombele of late.

The Frenchman has struggled to adjust to the Premier League since his move from Lyon last summer and has repeatedly been singled out for criticism by fans.

One area where Kondogbia would improve upon the 23-year-old is in protecting the defence. The Valencia man, who is now rated at £25.2m, has achieved an average of 2.6 tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game.

That highlights the efficiency with which he breaks up play, and he clearly outshines Ndombele who has averaged 1.2 and 0.7 per league game in each respective department. That goes some way to explaining why Spurs have been too easy to push over.

Kondogbia excels elsewhere, too, managing 83% pass accuracy this term. It is little surprise, therefore, that former Valencia boss Marcelino once suggested that he is “better than Paul Pogba”.

Based on what he has shown in Spain, the 27-year-old could be the midfield enforcer that Mourinho craves, and he could perhaps slot in alongside Harry Winks, a player Mourinho also seems fond of after handing him the captain’s armband against Wolves. This would be an inspired piece of business from Hitchen providing he can get it over the line.

