Giovani Lo Celso footage sparks reaction from Spurs fans

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 23/3/2020 | 11:30am

As the Premier League enter a third week without any action, Tottenham Hotspur’s media team have tweeted home footage of what midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been up to during this prolonged period of downtime, and it has got loads of fans talking in north London.

The Argentine can be seen playing ping-pong with what is presumably his wife as they are cooped up at home with no training or matches occurring anytime soon.

Lo Celso is donning his Spurs training kit barring the boots, and that is something supporters have picked up on…

In what has been a shocking season for the Champions League runners-up, the 23-year-old has perhaps been the one shining light in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League with only nine games remaining this term.

Lo Celso was putting up massive numbers on the elite stage, averaging 2.8 dribbles, 1.6 shots and 1.4 key passes a game per WhoScored, showing fans just a glimpse of what he has to offer them long-term.

The support for the midfield maestro is emphasised in the above reactions with some members of the Spurs faithful brandishing him an “immense baller” as well as a future “legend” at the club.

It remains to be seen when they’ll be able to see their number 18 on the pitch once again with the current suspension set to end on April 30th at the very earliest.

