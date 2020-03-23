Giovani Lo Celso footage sparks reaction from Spurs fans

As the Premier League enter a third week without any action, Tottenham Hotspur’s media team have tweeted home footage of what midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been up to during this prolonged period of downtime, and it has got loads of fans talking in north London.

The Argentine can be seen playing ping-pong with what is presumably his wife as they are cooped up at home with no training or matches occurring anytime soon.

Lo Celso is donning his Spurs training kit barring the boots, and that is something supporters have picked up on…

Wearing his spurs gear at home 👊👊👊👊 gio we all love you brother, one of our own — Nick (@NickWildN17) March 22, 2020

Harry Kane also had on a Spurs training kit on his bike in the house.Spurs players are the real deal — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) March 22, 2020

Wearing the Spurs top and shorts, what a guy — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 22, 2020

💙 Wearing Spurs top and shorts, love to see it! — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 22, 2020

In what has been a shocking season for the Champions League runners-up, the 23-year-old has perhaps been the one shining light in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League with only nine games remaining this term.

Lo Celso was putting up massive numbers on the elite stage, averaging 2.8 dribbles, 1.6 shots and 1.4 key passes a game per WhoScored, showing fans just a glimpse of what he has to offer them long-term.

Fascinating …..would love to watch more 🤦🏻‍♂️ — DAS (@Bluehod10) March 22, 2020

Painful watching that. Put the bats down and rather kick the ball over to each other. Send in video. We need a laugh. — Graham Stewart (@GrahamS77) March 22, 2020

You gonna be a legend, Giovani! COYS! Keep safe! — Clarence (@Clarenc11394168) March 23, 2020

Hahaha sorry Gio I would smash you as a player playing in a local league those balls are coming up too high although I know you are playing for fun, stick to being an immense baller for Spurs 😀 — Dan (@DanSmith1984) March 22, 2020

The support for the midfield maestro is emphasised in the above reactions with some members of the Spurs faithful brandishing him an “immense baller” as well as a future “legend” at the club.

It remains to be seen when they’ll be able to see their number 18 on the pitch once again with the current suspension set to end on April 30th at the very earliest.

