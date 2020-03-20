Gold claims Mourinho will want new GK at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris should be looking over his shoulder ahead of this summer as Alasdair Gold‘s recent claim hints that he could soon have a challenger for that number one spot.

What’s he said?

The current Premier League season is under suspension until the end of April at the very earliest, so to pass time there has been plenty of transfer speculation mooted in the press.

Speaking in a recent Q&A on Football.London, Gold suggested that Jose Mourinho will be looking to bolster his goalkeeping department at the end of the campaign.

In response to whether or not there will be a new number one in town next season, Gold replied:

“Michel Vorm will likely leave the club for a second time this summer and Mourinho will want to bring in another keeper to challenge Lloris. “Gazzaniga did well at first to step in for Lloris but he’s looked less assured the more regular his game time, which isn’t a good sign. “Tottenham could do with a British goalkeeper to help their foreign player limits for next season and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho asks for such a stopper.” Alasdair Gold, Football.London

Lloris warning

Lloris’ form this season has been inconsistent at most, not just because of injury limiting him to only 18 appearances, with fans getting on his back for his error-prone ways multiple times – as seen here against Southampton, and here against RB Leipzig.

The long-serving Frenchman was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most trusted squad members, landing the fifth-most clean sheets last season, but times have shifted in a short period of time.

He’s been beaten at his near post, his wrists frequently give way, and he’s dropped a fair few high claims, too.

Spurs have been linked to the likes of Ajax stopper Andre Onana and Bournemouth keeper Sam Ramsdale, so it’s evident that change could soon be on the horizon, and given Lloris’ performances, they may well challenge him as Mourinho’s first-choice.

The Portuguese boss, who has always been known for his negative defensive-minded tactics, needs to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around in that department with them topping the charts for most goals conceded of any team in the top ten so far this campaign.

A new goalkeeper would surely be most welcome in north London.

