Tottenham’s Team of the Season so far

This term has been very much up and down for Tottenham.

After last season’s success – they reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history – they struggled to carry on that form into the new campaign. So much so, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked with Spurs in 14th place in the Premier League.

In came Jose Mourinho, and it seemed his English top flight experience would be just what they needed as they won five of their first seven matches. However, they have now not won in their last six, and injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have done little to lift spirits.

Now, we have embarked on a three-week suspension of all professional football on these shores, which means it is the perfect time to look back on the term so far.

Here, we discuss Spurs’ Team of the Season to date…

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

One of the true veterans of this side, Lloris has struggled with injuries this term, missing 17 games in the top flight so far. However, when he has featured, he has been in decent form generally, though his questionable form in the Champions League last-16 clash against RB Leipzig did leave plenty to be desired.

Of those to start at least 10 games in the Premier League, however, only Alisson (80.4%) has managed a higher save percentage ratio than the 33-year-old’s 78%.

Right-back: Serge Aurier

Aurier has been solid for Tottenham down the right flank. With a WhoScored rating of 7.18, only two players have done better in the Premier League amongst his teammates, whilst his 1.2 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game show he has tried to provide as much attacking threat as possible. Currently 27, he is soon to enter his peak years – as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to the summer transfer window, the Ivory Coast international is not one who needs replacing.

Centre-back: Davinson Sanchez

At 23 years old, Sanchez is the youngest of Tottenham’s usual suspects at centre-back by some way, but he has often been the most composed.

He has been a regular this term, appearing in 22 of 29 league matches this season – they have lost three of the seven games in which has not played. With 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, the ingredients of a solid defender are there – he is one for Mourinho to nurture going forward.

Centre-back: Toby Alderweireld

Alderweireld moved to Tottenham in 2015 and has been an ever-present since then – he has played 195 games for the club, cementing his place as a club legend for the modern era. The new three-and-a-half-year contract he signed last year, despite being 31, shows just how important he is, and he still has a role to play in the future. This year, he has played 27 games in the league – for now, he is the immovable force.

Left-back: Japhet Tanganga

This has been something of a problem position this season, with Danny Rose moving on loan to Newcastle in January and Ben Davies spending parts of the campaign on the sidelines through injury. That, though, has been Tanganga’s gain. He has played six league games so far and, although only two of them came at left-back, Spurs have kept clean sheets in both. The 19-year-old’s emergence has been one of the few overriding positives this term – he is another who the club must nurture moving forward, starting with an extension to his current contract which expires this summer.

Centre-midfield: Eric Dier

There have been some difficult moments this season for Dier – no less than when he jumped into the crowd to confront a fan who had been involved in an altercation with his brother – but he has been an important member of the squad, certainly under Mourinho.

The fact that they have won 47% of matches in which he had started compared to 29% without says all you need to know. With him in defensive midfield, they have won seven of nine league games – he deserves his place here.

Centre-midfield: Giovani Lo Celso

It took just six months for Spurs to sign the Argentina international permanently for £27.2m, and he has gone down well with the fans – many are calling for him to be named the club’s Player of the Season. A tidy passer with an 84.1% pass accuracy, a hip injury means he has only started seven league matches, but at 23 years old he has plenty of time ahead of him to adapt fully to English football.

The early signs have been positive.

Right-wing: Steven Bergwijn

The Netherlands international was one of three players to join during the January window, but he made an impact immediately, scoring against Manchester City on his debut.

He followed that up with a goal against Wolves, as well. His 1.4 key passes per game is the joint-highest this term, and Mourinho will be gutted that he has already picked up an injury.

In just five games, he has shown he has what it takes to cut it at this level – he has even finds himself in this side ahead of Lucas Moura, signed from PSG for £23m in 2018, who has played 27 matches.

Attacking midfield: Dele Alli

There have been question marks over Alli, but he has certainly shown flashes of his ability this term. He has managed nine goals and five assists in all competitions, and he particularly excelled in the early days of Mourinho’s tenure, scoring three goals and providing two assists in his first five matches. The numerous injuries mean he has had to play in six different positions, but his quality means he has continued to be called upon in hours of need.

Left-wing: Son Heung-min

It says it all that Tottenham have won just 19% of domestic games without Son compared to 48% with him. He, too, has had to show his versatility, playing across the front three, and he has done it with style – he managed six goals and four assists in nine games at centre-forward, for example. With 16 goals and nine assists in 32 matches, he has once again been a vital component of the side – Mourinho needs him back from injury as soon as possible.

Striker: Harry Kane

Just like Son, Spurs are desperate for Kane to return to the fray. His absence has been clearly felt – they have won 44% of domestic games with him compared to 28% without.

As ever, he has been prolific in front of goal – he has 17 in the 25 matches he has played – and it is no coincidence that Tottenham failed to scored in the first two games he missed with his current torn tendon. There are rumours that Kane will consider his future this summer – Mourinho cannot afford to lose him under any circumstances.