The season Harry Kane really made his name at Tottenham

After scoring three goals in 10 Premier League appearances towards the end of 2013/14, the following campaign looked to be the perfect for Harry Kane to really make his mark in a Tottenham shirt – and he didn’t disappoint.

The centre-forward netted 21 times in 34 top-flight appearances in 2014/15, shining under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane.

In the Dugout above you can watch some of his best strikes across that year in two minutes and 15 seconds of some of the finest finishing you will see.

Kane may have been labelled as a one-season wonder by some after this particular season, but he has more than had the last laugh since with 181 goals in 278 games in total for the north London outfit.

