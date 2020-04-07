Paul Robinson’s verdict on Harry Kane situation

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has discussed recent speculation surrounding striker Harry Kane this summer in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Kane has been a revelation for Spurs during that last six seasons, with the academy graduate scoring at least 17 Premier League goals in each of the last five terms.

However, the England captain’s recent comments about not saying at the club for the sake of it have inevitably lead to doubts over his future.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stil sees Kane as part of the club’s plans, but Robinson seemingly doubts that and has given his verdict on the situation.

“It is difficult when a player of that magnitude and that quality says that they want to leave a club, it’s just like with Gareth Bale,” he told Football Insider.

“But the deal has to be right. In the past, Daniel has made sure the deals are right and he has got excellent value for players. The deal would have to be right for everybody and it would have to be a very large sum of money that could be reinvested into the squad.

“The squad needs strengthening. To take Harry out of the equation you would need to reinvest the money very sensibly. You only have to look at Gareth Bale.

“There will be an interesting conversation with Spurs next season if they are not challenging on any front midway through.”

Decision to be made

The 2019-20 season has been one to forget for Kane and Spurs, with the North London club eighth in the league table and the England man restricted to just 20 Premier League appearances and 11 goals due to injury.

Approaching his 27th birthday, Kane is entering his prime and could see this as the ideal time to make the move in order to challenge for some of the biggest trophies in European football.

The potential impact of the season’s suspension on the transfer market is yet to be seen, but if the money is on offer, both the player and club will have a decision to make.