Harry Winks sends message to John McDermott after Spurs exit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has sent a Twitter message to John McDermott after his exit was confirmed by Spurs on Friday evening.

Been a huge part of the club thanks to John for everything he’s done, and good luck in the future🙌 https://t.co/domT7OCz7B — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) March 20, 2020

The club announced that he is to leave his position as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development with the north London outfit to take up the role of Assistant Technical Director at the FA.

McDermott departs after 15 years working with Tottenham’s academy, where he oversaw the development of a number of players who have gone on to be first-team stars for the Premier League side.

Winks is just one of those individuals, alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend.

The current Spurs central midfielder wasted no time in sending a message of thanks to McDermott on Twitter, obviously feeling he is partly responsible for the fact that he has become an important part of the Tottenham squad in recent seasons.

33 appearances in all competitions so far this term is testament to that, and now Daniel Levy and the board face the difficult task of finding a replacement for their long-serving employee.

