Tottenham Hotspur have endured a trying season, in which the squad have become one of the most unpredictable outfits in the whole Premier League.

Where they will dismantle Manchester City one week, they can then be bludgeoned by Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers the next.

In this topsy-turvy campaign, which has also seen Antonio Conte forced away from the dugout as he recovers from surgery, Cristian Stellini has been forced to stand in.

As an interim manager of sorts, his team selections have not been too adventurous. The Italian sticks largely to the formula, and as such has earned a mixed bag of results.

However, there is hope that the former Chelsea boss could return soon, where he can begin overseeing the development of the club once again. His first port of call might be to consult Heung-min Son, whose form has hardly picked up since his enforced absence despite the continued faith in him.

The prospect of an up-and-coming star from the academy could be threatened, with Romaine Mundle poised to emulate the ageing South Korean.

Who is Tottenham starlet Romaine Mundle?

Having dragged his goal tally in the league up to five now, Son remains far away from replicating his 23-goal haul from last campaign. The 30-year-old has often been relied upon alongside Harry Kane to maintain the bulk of the goalscoring burden for the Lilywhites, so his lack thereof has hindered Conte's side.

It could now pave the way for someone like Mundle to break through, with the versatile wide man boasting three goals and three assists in the Premier League 2 this season.

This year seems poised to be his breakout one, as the 19-year-old has swept aside his previous tallies to truly star at U21 level.

Unsurprisingly, this has drawn praise from a host of journalists who all expect a sparkling future for the confident teenage sensation. Just last year saw Alasdair Gold label him "bright" down his flank, whilst fellow journalist Josh Holland commended him for causing a young Foxes side "many problems."

Those words could quite easily describe the Son of seasons gone by who has been a rampant threat for many a Premier League defence since arriving from Germany.

In the clip above, there is plenty to like about the talented teenager who likes to receive the ball in tight spaces in and around the penalty area before using trickery and quick feet to beat his marker in true Son fashion.

Whilst filling the South Korean's boots is a task few in the world could accomplish, his recent downturn in form makes it slightly more surmountable. Should Mundle continue his upward trajectory, there is every reason to believe he can soon be the man to replicate his goalscoring feats at the senior level.