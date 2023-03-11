Tottenham Hotspur are suffering something of an inquest following their midweek misery and will be hoping to bounce back today as they host Nottingham Forest.

The clash marks an important Premier League game for both involved and could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table. Whilst the hosts remain on the hunt to retain Champions League football, it is the Tricky Trees who are still fighting for their lives despite a recent resurgence.

Steve Cooper has improved form, yet their 14th-place position somewhat hides the fact they are just four points from the drop zone.

With the Lilywhites still reeling from their recent draw with AC Milan, in which their offensive inadequacies resulted in their exit from Europe, it is expected that Antonio Conte will react with fury.

That side let him down badly, and as such, we can expect to see a host of changes in a desperate attempt to freshen up a tired-looking outfit. Arguably the microcosm for all things toothless in north London, Heung-min Son must be the first to lose his place.

Should Heung-min Son be dropped vs Nottingham Forest?

If the Italian is basing his lineup for today solely on the performances in midweek, then the south Korean does not stand a chance of starting.

His 6.3 rating from that result was only outdone by Cristian Romero for the worst performance, who was sent off, as the 30-year-old continued his aimless form. Despite playing the full game, he could only amass one blocked shot from his 38 touches. He was also wayward with all four of his attempted crosses and won just two of the 11 duels he competed in (via Sofascore).

Not only that, but again when the team needed someone to step up he shrunk. It marked yet another game without a goal, as Son has now scored just nine goals in 35 games across all competitions; a far cry from the 24 he scored last season, or the 22 with 17 assists provided the campaign before even that.

The £190k-per-week speedster used to be the club's talisman alongside Harry Kane, but whilst the Englishman has continued his blistering form his teammate has been stopped dead.

Confidence is at an all-time low, and former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has already called for him to be dropped in a scathing assessment of his form:

"Everything he touched went in the back of the net and this season couldn’t be more different. He is so far off the pace. Not only is he not scoring but his general play just isn’t there either.

"Performances are well below par and Son kind of sums that up. He’s an unbelievable player on his day but we haven’t seen that all season"

Perhaps an elongated spell out the team could do him good, or at the very least show him that his starting place is far from secure. Wednesday's disappointment was just the tip of the iceberg of Son's recent underperformance, but will likely frustrate fans more than usual due to the fine opportunity they had to progress in the competition.