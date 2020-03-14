Charlie Eccleshare comments on Hugo Lloris’ Spurs situation

Charlie Eccleshare has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur may not sell Hugo Lloris during the summer transfer window, in a Q&A on The Athletic.

What did he say?

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Norwich City and RB Leipzig respectively, while sitting eighth in the Premier League and having gone six games without a victory in all competitions.

With all of that in mind, it was surely to be expected that there would be plenty of calls for players to be sold when fans were asked who should depart and be brought in during the summer transfer window.

One player who was questioned is Lloris, but when one fan gave the opinion that his time at the club should be coming to an end, Eccleshare replied: “Lloris is such a tough one. His performance on Tuesday was very disappointing, but I think Spurs have bigger transfer priorities.”

Wrong move

Looking specifically at the Champions League game in Leipzig, it is clear to see just how costly Lloris’ poor performance levels can be.

The Frenchman, who has represented his country 114 times, should definitely have saved Marcel Sabitzer’s opener, while he also produced a pretty poor attempt at saving the Austrian’s header, as it ended up going in off the post. There was little that could be done about Emil Forsberg’s strike, but the damage had already been done.

The Daily Mail has linked Spurs with both Aaron Ramsdale and Andre Onana since then – they should definitely be considering making a move to fill this position in the summer, whether or not it is either of these options.

Who would you rather have as Spurs' goalkeeper?

This was Spurs’ big chance to salvage something big from this campaign, having already exited the FA Cup, and the 33-year-old’s errors added an unnecessary challenge to those that they were already facing in Germany.

Considering this, Spurs should definitely be signing another goalkeeper in the summer if they are serious about moving forward under Jose Mourinho.

