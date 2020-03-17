Images show why Lloris is running out of time at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s season is on halt for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped the players from attending training during this massive cloud of uncertainty.

The north Londoners have endured a turbulent few weeks which has seen them knocked out of all cup competitions as well as sinking seven points adrift from the top four in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho clearly has a task on his hands to revive the Champions League finalists this summer, and one decision could be on the future of another handyman, Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman has been hugely unreliable this season as the images below will show whilst Spurs have been linked to an array of goalkeepers ahead of the transfer window reopening.

According to the Daily Mail, AFC Bournemouth stopper Aaron Ramsdale is one target to challenge the number one spot at Tottenham Hotspur while Ajax regular Andre Onana would be keen on switching Amsterdam for north London, as per the same source.

Lloris has made plenty of mistakes this season, which has resulted in a dubious future as Mourinho’s first-choice man between the goalposts.

Very early on in the season, Lloris gifted Southampton with a rather embarrassing goal before the home outfit thankfully came out on top with all three points.

The 33-year-old attempted a Cruyff turn on his goal-line and made a complete mess of it, allowing Danny Ings to ghost in and tap home. As you can see from the photograph above, there was only one winner from that moment with Lloris laying dejected on his backside with the Saints frontman wheeling off in jubilation.

In the very next game, the long-serving Spurs star dropped another clanger. He attempted to claim a cross before falling awkwardly, getting injured in the process and letting Neal Maupay nip one in inside eight minutes. Lloris was stretchered off and then missed 15 league matches.

It wasn’t too long before Lloris was in the headlines for the wrong reasons yet again as many fans blasted him for his role in Aston Villa scoring in February.

The 2012 Andre Villa-Boas signing has only played 18 times in all competitions this season as a result of the aforementioned injury.

So it is no wonder the north Londoners are being linked with potential replacements – or at the very least a real contender for his starting place.

The image of Lloris looking dejected between the sticks has been an all too frequent occurrence this campaign, as the example above shows, someone with the captain’s armband should be letting the performances do the talking.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho will look to add a new goalkeeper to his armoury this summer, but emerging transfer reports and the form of the France international suggest he may be wise to do so.

