Tottenham fans react to Issa Diop link

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the French defender has told the east London outfit that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Spurs are leading the race for his signature but Manchester United and Everton are also keeping tabs on the situation.

The 23-year-old defender has been a regular at the heart of the Hammers’ defence this season, featuring in 23 Premier League matches and scoring three goals in the process.

With plenty of scope for improvement and experience in England’s top flight to boot, it’s perhaps little surprise that Jose Mourinho is interested in a transfer swoop.

In response to reports, plenty of supporters endorsed the club’s interest and suggsted he would be a brilliant addition to the defensive unit.

One fan, meanwhile, claimed he’d rather see RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Who should Spurs sign?

Upamecano Vote Diop Vote

Here’s how the fans reacted to the club’s link with Diop…

Great signing, that’s why we won’t sign him. — Spurs48 (@Spurs481) April 5, 2020

The money he will cost, would rather get upamecano instead — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) April 6, 2020

He’s a beast. Imagine Davinson and Diop together 🤩 — Victor Avalos (@_VictorAvalos) April 5, 2020

Great signing — You (@Georgelippy321) April 5, 2020

Yes please get Diop — Andy🃏 (@Radiqtion) April 6, 2020

Would be a great signing for us — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) April 6, 2020

Would be an awesome signing but not a chance Levy will sign him when he can get someone much worse for a few million less. — Mike Cloud (@MikeCloud15) April 5, 2020

This would be a class signing. Young, strong, knows the premier league — James (@JamesSpurs1882) April 5, 2020