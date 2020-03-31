Ex-Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara issues verdict on Harry Kane future

Speaking on the talkSPORT breakfast show on Tuesday morning, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has issued his verdict on Harry Kane’s comments over the weekend, and sent a message to chairman Daniel Levy at the same time.

“Is Harry Kane’s ambition to win the League Cup?” 🏆 “If the trophies aren’t going to be there for the next three seasons…” ❌ “If you sell Kane then you have to do it at his peak, which is now.” 💷 @MrJamieOHara1 says if Kane wants to leave #THFC, the club must sell ASAP! pic.twitter.com/48X9DVUIFW — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 31, 2020

What did he say?

Well, after the England captain said he wouldn’t stay with Spurs “for the sake of it” if they weren’t matching his ambitions in an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp, via The Guardian, there has obvious been plenty of reaction.

When asked about the situation on Tuesday, O’Hara told talkSPORT: “I can understand his frustration. He’s probably getting to the point now where he’s a world class footballer, worth a lot of money. If the trophies are not going to be there now for the next two or three seasons, which it is looking like it might not because it hasn’t quite had the effect bringing Mourinho in.

“Do they get rid of him and cash in, and do they let him go? I think if you’re going to sell Harry Kane you’ve got to sell him at his peak. He’s at his peak now in terms of his market value.”

Message to Levy

Those final comments from O’Hara are particularly interesting.

Spurs are unlikely to want to let their centre-forward talisman leave – indeed a report from Football Insider has said exactly that – but if the north London outfit do receive a huge offer and the 26-year-old wants to go, perhaps it needs to be considered.

As the former Tottenham midfielder says, the Three Lions striker may well be at his peak in terms of the transfer fee he could fetch given he is approaching his peak and his fantastic record of 181 goals in 279 matches for them.

If they could get say £150m-£200m for him, it could allow Jose Mourinho to rebuild his team to one that would be able to challenge again in the Premier League and the Champions League, even if losing his goals and influence would obviously be a risky strategy.

There is certainly plenty for Levy to ponder though, and the summer transfer window – whenever it may be – could prove to be an interesting one should clubs come calling for Kane.

