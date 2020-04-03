Jonathan David sends Tottenham promising transfer message

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Jonathan David has sent a clear transfer message to Premier League clubs wanting to sign him, saying the English top-flight is “somewhere I would love to play”, in an interview as per The Guardian.

What did he say?

The report says that Spurs were keen on the attacker before the current situation in the United Kingdom, with The Express saying at the start of March that they were one of a number of Premier League sides monitoring him.

The Canada international was asked about a number of different topics by The Guardian, including being linked with other clubs following his fine form for Gent – he has scored 23 goals and provided a further 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian outfit this term.

The 20-year-old said on a potential future move: “I just need to take a good step where I can make sure I am getting enough time on the pitch to keep developing. I don’t want to go somewhere and just stay on the bench so it’s about taking the right step.

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

Clear message to Daniel Levy

David obviously wants to play in England, and with Spurs needing back-up for Harry Kane during the next transfer window and The Express saying he could be available for just £20m, it seems like a bit of a no-brainer for the north London outfit.

They would be getting a young and promising forward who has proven in 2019/20 that he can both find the net and create.

The one issue could be that the Canadian says he doesn’t want to go somewhere and simply sit on the bench, and that could be a problem if he is brought in as a striker – he wouldn’t be displacing Kane in a one-up-top system.

The youngster is versatile though, and according to Transfermarkt he has played in a range of attacking positions this season, including as an attacking midfielder, a No.10 and on the wing.

He could even play upfront with the England captain if Jose Mourinho is willing to change formation.

This looks to be the sort of bargain deal Daniel Levy loves, and Spurs should try and get it done.

