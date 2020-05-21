Jose Mourinho hands David Beckham exclusive look at Tottenham’s stadium

Recently, Jose Mourinho and a few of his Tottenham squad chatted to ex-England star David Beckham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of AIA.

Figures such as South Korean hotshot Heung-min Son, English duo Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga, and also the north Londoners’ Champions League hero Lucas Moura spoke to Beckham – owner of MLS outfit Inter Miami – about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to ensure that they are in the best possible shape to obtain maximal results out on the pitch.

In episode two of AIA’s series, Mourinho handed the former Real Madrid set-piece specialist a look around Spurs’ new state-of-the-art stadium, where the facilities on show are about as good as they can be for the modern-day footballer.

“It’s better than any hotel” chirps the Portuguese coach when taking Beckham into the dressing room, where he shows the former AC Milan player how tactics are explained in the modern day – he uses a touch-screen system to ensure the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli are aware of their duties, rather than the old-fashioned pen and paper.

The pair then discuss the importance of the players’ pre-match meal, before Beckham is shown Mourinho’s office and is also introduced to club chairman Daniel Levy, who he has some kind words for.

“Congratulations on what you’ve achieved here. I thought I had it good, but we were just saying, walking around, everything is perfect.”

Mourinho and Beckham then take a look at the gym before strolling out onto the pitch, where the latter admits he had goosebumps walking out of the tunnel.

At the end of the day, the ex-Manchester United star said: “I am grateful to AIA for giving me the opportunity to learn about Spurs’ pioneering approach to player health and wellness and to get insight from a manager as experienced and successful as Jose was a real privilege.

“There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important. I am proud to partner with AIA and to see first-hand their commitment to supporting people to live healthier lives”.

Please note all filming was conducted prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

