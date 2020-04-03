Kaveh Solhekol makes major Jose Mourinho transfer claim

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol has made a strong claim about Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the summer transfer window, in a Transfer Talk Q&A.

What did he say?

Well, Solhekol was asked by a fan whether the Portuguese boss was genuinely happy with his squad ahead of the next window, and his answer was pretty clear.

He told Sky Sports: “There’s no chance that Jose Mourinho is happy with his Tottenham squad. Spurs were all over the place before the season stopped. They lost four and drew two of their last six games. They had no strikers. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich at home. They were knocked out of the Champions League without laying a glove on RB Leipzig.

“When Mourinho got the Spurs job, he said he was happy with his squad. He didn’t mean it. He was just saying the right thing. There are problems all over the Spurs squad and it’s going to take more than just one window to fix them. And somehow he has to convince Daniel Levy to spend big again.”

Solhekol went on to say that as well as needing to keep hold of Harry Kane, they probably also need at least six new faces.

Is he right?

It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if he was right about Mourinho’s thoughts.

Spurs look to have a decent enough squad on paper, but far too many of their players have underwhelmed during the 2019/20 campaign to date.

Their form before the current halt to proceedings tells you all you need to know as Solhekol has pointed out, with no striker available and a leaky defence costing them over and over again as they were knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

How many signings do Spurs need?

It is clear that the backline needs to be a priority for Tottenham in the summer, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen – if he signs a new contract – not the players they once were, while there are questions marks over whether the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier are good enough to be regular starters.

Solkehol says that Tottenham need to spend – presumably also to keep Mourinho happy.

Over to you, Daniel Levy.

