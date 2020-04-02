Keeping Harry Kane happy must be Tottenham’s biggest priority this summer

Tottenham fans and Jose Mourinho will be desperate to make some new signings this summer, but keeping Harry Kane is far more important than any new arrival the club could possibly lure to north London.

The Lilywhites talisman threw his future into doubt recently with comments made during an Instagram Live chat with Jamie Redknapp, in which he revealed that he could seek an exit if the club do no match his ambitions.

And while the £135m-rated (Transfermarkt) star will be the first to admit he hasn’t quite been at his best this campaign, only mustering 17 goals in all competitions and 11 in the Premier League as opposed to his usual ridiculous numbers, doing whatever it takes to convince him his future lies with Tottenham should be the first order of business for Daniel Levy this summer.

Just take a look at some of his lethal finishing in the video below, as he tortures Newcastle with three exquisite shows of a true striker’s instinct…

The video shows the phenomenal range of goals the England skipper can score, whether it’s picking up a scrappy ball and turning it home, sprinting 50 yards to finish with aplomb or whipping a thunderous effort into the top corner. You name it, Kane can do it – he has bagged a truly sensational 181 goals in 278 Tottenham games.

Whether it by signing an adequate back-up to rescue him from persistent injuries, shoring up the defence or signing a playmaker to replace the creativity lost by Christian Eriksen’s departure, every move Tottenham make this summer should be focused around making their number nine happy.

