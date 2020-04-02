Kyle Walker-Peters reveals bizarre reason for contacting Tottenham

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday, Southampton loanee Kyle Walker-Peters has revealed the bizarre reason he’s had to contact parent club Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

“I was a bit nervous going into a new environment.” “I think it’s done me well though to take me out of my comfort zone.” “I did contact Tottenham as I didn’t have any footballs in my house!”@KWPeters explains what it’s been like living away from home for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Cnwa786gc7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 2, 2020

What did he say?

Well, the 22-year-old joined the south coast outfit on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign during the January transfer window, but of course recent events mean that all of the players are now training at their homes.

Asked whether he’s currently in talks with Spurs or Saints, the full-back told talkSPORT: “I did actually contact Tottenham because I didn’t have any footballs at my house. I’m back in my house in London at the moment, and luckily Tottenham brought me over some balls.”

Something you don’t really consider

Of course, footballers not having cones and footballs at home isn’t something you naturally consider when they are forced to train at home in exceptional circumstances like these.

You may expect a player to have a ball perhaps, but in this instance it was lucky that Walker-Peters was back in the English capital and so close to home.

The Englishman will certainly be looking forward to the 2019/20 season resuming too – if it does – given he has so far failed to make an impression under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Indeed, he only made one Premier League start before the current halt to proceedings, while he saw a midfielder in James Ward-Prowse and then Yan Valery – who hadn’t started since the 9-0 defeat to Leicester in October – picked at right-back ahead of him in their previous two top-flight outings.

Work to do, then.

