Alasdair Gold reveals Levy’s stance on Spurs wage cuts

Tottenham Hotspur have come under fire in recent days for their decision to cut wages of all 550 members of their non-playing staff while others have been furloughed where appropriate.

Daniel Levy has naturally taken plenty of stick himself, and football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has provided some key information on how the club chairman views the current situation and the criticism that has arrived with it.

What’s the word?

Gold has provided his insight and opinion on Spurs’ recent, much-maligned decision in a recent column for football.london.

Liverpool also followed suit with a similar policy over the course of the weekend and they have also been criticised for a decision that most of the general public are seemingly failing to sympathise with.

Former White Hart Lane hero Gary Lineker has publicly spoken of his disapproval of Spurs’ decision, while Jamie Carragher has been equally scathing of Liverpool’s decision to furlough non-playing staff.

Amid the recent narrative, the highly respected Gold has provided an insight into Levy’s thought process at this stage and suggested the 58-year-old is not concerned by how his actions are perceived in the public eye, per football.london.

“While very different men, neither Mike Ashley and Levy appear to particularly care what the public opinion is of them. “For the Spurs chairman, his belief is that he is always doing what is in the best interests of Tottenham Hotspur and admitted so at last month’s meeting with the supporters’ trust. “”Daniel Levy explained that the board has had to take a long-term view to protect the club. He said he takes lots of criticism and has broad shoulders, and needs to have in his position,” read the minutes from the meeting.”

Ruthless businessman

There are certainly questions to be asked of Premier League clubs who utilise the furlough scheme – one which enables businesses to survive during a period of sudden and unexpected financial turmoil – and the criticism from the public and a multitude of high profile names is certainly justifiable.

However, from Levy’s perspective, as Gold alludes to, he is merely protecting the jobs and futures of the employees who represent the fundamental yet unseen cogs that make the club what it is.

He is protecting the livelihoods and futures of those he can influence, and while that does not necessarily excuse him from criticism, it’s clear that he does not pay any interest in what is being said about him in the media.

Was Levy right to make Spurs pay cuts?

Yes Vote No Vote

The ruthless streak underpinning his decision, however, is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Levy down the years.