Lucas Moura re-watches Champions League semi-final at home

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura has posted a video on Twitter of him re-watching the Champions League semi-final at home.

Obrigado @Esp_Interativo por me fazer reviver o momento mais mágico da minha carreira. 😭❤️🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fSucao9Si7 — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) March 31, 2020

Of course, footballers are having to find things to occupy themselves at their houses during the current break from the game, and the Brazilian managed to find a channel showing the brilliant moment against Ajax last year.

Moura was the hero for Spurs on that night in Amsterdam as his hat-trick – including a last-gasp winner – took Mauricio Pochettino’s men through to the final in Madrid against Liverpool, with the north London outfit trailing 3-0 with 35 minutes left to play in the second leg.

It is clearly a moment the 27-year-old holds in high regard, with the translation of his Twitter post labelling it as “the most magical moment of my career”.

It is something that Tottenham supporters won’t forget for a very, very long time either, despite the disappointing result against Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Spanish final.

Moura has had a bit of a less eventful 2019/20 campaign to date with seven goals and three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, as Spurs have generally struggled.

