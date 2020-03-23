Spurs fans are keen on bringing in Luis Campos

According to French outlet L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, Tottenham could be prepared to make another move for Lille Director of Football, having previously been linked to the Portuguese earlier this season.

Spurs took assistant manager Joao Sacramento from the French club when they brought Jose Mourinho in, and there has been speculation that his compatriot could also arrive in north London.

Tottenham now have time to prepare for the summer transfer window and after struggling to add the right targets in the previous two windows – such as Paulo Dybala and Krzysztof Piatek – they may want a more experienced individual in charge of transfers.

Do Spurs need Luis Campos?

Yes Vote No Vote

Daniel Levy is responsible for identifying and trying to sign a lot of players currently, but Campos has a proven track record in that department and fans are obviously encouraged by the club being linked with him again.

Need to get this done — mahaki_11spurs (@mahakimeena) March 21, 2020

Would be big for the club fingers crossed it happens — Eren (@erenn230) March 21, 2020

Would be MASSIVE🤞 — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) March 21, 2020

After all, he has had many successes in his career. Most recently at Lille he has overseen the development of Nicolas Pepe and Boubakary Soumare – who Spurs have also been linked with.

He also spent a few years at Monaco where he signed the likes of James Rodriguez and current Manchester City players Bernado Silva and Benjamin Mendy. Liverpool’s Fabinho was another he brought in and that shows how good his judge of a player is.

Perhaps best of all, the players above all have one thing in common – they were signed at a young age. That means Spurs could adopt a similar method with Campos in charge, providing Mourinho with players who are able to make an impact as well as earning the club a significant sell-on fee if sold, which would then keep the cycle ongoing.

Campos being at Monaco was a key reason why they went on to steal the French title away from PSG in 2016/17, and if he joined the North London outfit it is possible he could recreate a similar success there.

Get it done. This could be HUGE — Otto 🇩🇰 (@THFCOtto) March 21, 2020

Hope we can actually get Luis Campo at all cost, current development and recruitment strategy is 💩 , other clubs have overtaken us, just look at chelsea & man city’s youth with their elite sporting directors. — Imabigmac (@Imabigmac) March 21, 2020

If levy still insists on operating like a small club then adding Campo to find young talents seems imperative. — auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) March 22, 2020

Yes please get him in. — LJ (@ldj71) March 21, 2020

