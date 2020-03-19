The Verdict: Spurs’ right-back situation assessed

With Tottenham Hotspur’s season on hold, we’re delving into the potential decisions facing manager Jose Mourinho ahead of a season-defining summer.

Spurs look more than likely to miss out on Champions League football having crashed out of all cup competitions and sunk seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

It means that the Portuguese boss is likely to have a decreased budget given the finances they’ll miss out on, that aside from Daniel Levy’s tight control of his wallet, too.

There are plenty of question marks amongst the squad, but none more so in defence where they appear set to lose Jan Vertonghen while Juan Foyth’s future is up in the air also.

While at right-back, Mourinho could be left with a dilemma – to stick or twist with what he’s got – Serge Aurier, who regularly gets hammered by fans or welcome back Kyle Walker-Peters from his loan spell, or maybe even test the transfer market.

Here’s the verdict from four writers at Football FanCast…

Viji Jeevathayalan

“To put into bluntly, starting Kyle Walker-Peters may be the lesser of two evils. Serge Aurier’s constant howlers and giving away of penalties makes him wholly unreliable for a Jose Mourinho defence, whilst it says it all that the north London side were willing to let Walker-Peters head out on loan too. The Lilywhites have got a serious problem at full-back, with neither really good enough to cut it at the very highest level. For all the focus on trying to get a new centre-forward what with the injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son exposing their lack of options up front, getting a new right-back should be Levy’s priority. Spurs risk self-implosion next season by failing to address it as soon as they can.”

Harry Sherlock

“Walker-Peters just isn’t built for Premier League football. That he has never been able to dislodge Serge Aurier – who is, by all accounts, a bit rubbish – is a damning indictment on his talent.

“Both Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino don’t really see anything in him, and one has to think that he will be moving on in the summer.

“Of the two, Aurier has to start, but that points to the lack of depth in the position.

“Reports have linked Spurs with a possible move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons when the transfer window reopens.

“Get that deal done, bin Walker-Peters off, and keep Aurier on the bench. Job done.”

James Beavis

“The fact that Kyle Walker-Peters isn’t even starting for Southampton following his loan move to St Mary’s says it all – he isn’t good enough for Spurs.

“The 22-year-old would have been hoping for regular playing time in the Premier League for the first time in his career when he linked up with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in January, but it just hasn’t happened for him prior to the season being suspended.

“Indeed, in the previous two matches against West Ham United and Newcastle United, he saw James Ward-Prowse – a midfielder by trade – and Yan Valery – who hadn’t started since the 9-0 humiliation against Leicester City for various reasons – were selected ahead of him despite the fact he was fit enough to be named on the substitutes’ bench.

“Serge Aurier may have had his critics in the past, but he has shown in recent weeks especially that if he can improve a little defensively, he is miles ahead of his younger teammate.”

Lewis Blain

“Jose Mourinho’s hands will be somewhat tied this summer, especially if they fail to make up the ground to the European places, so it’ll be hard to imagine there’s much of an overhaul.

“Although, he needs to resolve his defence quickly as they rank as the joint-worst in the top ten of the Premier League. However, for a season an Aurier and Walker-Peters tandem should suffice as the Portuguese chief will need to prioritise the centre-back position with Vertonghen surely on his way out.

“There are even more needs than that too, such as finding Harry Kane a viable backup, something they have lacked in recent weeks.”

