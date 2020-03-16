Spurs may go back for Nagelsmann if Mourinho leaves

Although Jose Mourinho’s future at Tottenham Hotspur isn’t in any public doubt currently, the question of his successor has been asked with only one manager being the suggestion in response.

What’s he said?

Spurs’ season has hit rock bottom in recent weeks – out of all cup competitions and some seven points off the top four in the Premier League.

An article from the Guardian over the weekend has suggested that the Portuguese boss is the stem of all their problems and that it would only get worse under his stewardship, which led to one fan asking the question in The Athletic’s Q&A mailbag.

Who should Levy have appointed?

The north Londoners have lost five of their last six and with the season currently under suspension, they could probably do with it staying that way.

Jack Pitt-Brooke only had one man in mind to replace Mourinho if that day were to ever come – Julian Nagelsmann. He said:

“If Mourinho were to quit tomorrow — and I know quite a few Spurs fans would not be devastated — Nagelsmann would be the best option. Levy likes him and I wouldn’t be shocked if Tottenham go back for him in the future.” Jack Pitt-Brooke in The Athletic.

Second time’s a charm

The RB Leipzig boss was sat top of Spurs’ shortlist of options to replace Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season, according to our sources.

So it’s not a huge surprise to learn that chairman Daniel Levy still likes him or that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club does indeed go back for him in the future.

The 32-year-old is one of the next generations of coaches; younger than some of the players he is in charge of and once dubbed a ‘mini-Mourinho’ by Tim Wiese.

Nagelsmann is deemed a revolutionary coach who demands a fresh high-pressing brand of football which hands an opportunity to youngsters as well as improves the club as a whole incrementally as seen at Hoffenheim and now Leipzig, via this article from the Bundesliga’s official website.

It can be argued that Levy got it wrong to opt for Mourinho so brashly after Pochettino’s sacking, but the three-time Premier League winner deserves a summer to transform the club at the very least.

Only if that doesn’t pay off should Levy and co run back for the manager that masterminded their Champions League exit earlier this month.

And in other news, Spurs star is in danger of becoming another Levy blunder at Spurs…