Gold touts Nathan Ake as potential Spurs target

Tottenham Hotspur could be in need of a new centre-back this summer, and Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold believes there could be the perfect target already in the Premier League.

What’s he said?

While the English football is under lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic sweeping the globe, the ever-reliable Spurs scribe ran an article pondering what players they would cherry-pick from the top-flight.

Some were a little far-fetched such as Eddie Nketiah from arch-rivals Arsenal and Andy Carroll at Newcastle United, but there were a few suggestions that made a ton of sense – just like AFC Bournemouth colossus, Nathan Ake.

Gold believes he’d be a very welcome addition in north London, especially as manager Jose Mourinho knows him well. He said:

Vertonghen successor

Spurs are increasingly likely to need a new centre-back this summer – Jan Vertonghen is out of contract and looks set to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while Juan Foyth could be sold, too.

There has also been speculation linking Davinson Sanchez with an exit.

Mourinho’s men also have the worst defensive record of any team in the top ten so far this season, so it is an area that they could certainly do with improving regardless of who stays or goes.

Ake is a great shout to fill that void, not just because of his previous ties to the Portuguese boss at Chelsea, as his numbers for the campaign are encouraging despite playing for a team struggling in the Premier League.

Per WhoScored, the Dutch defender is winning 2.1 aerial duels and recording 5.4 clearances per game this term whilst his passing exploits must be noted too, managing a success rate of 88.1%.

No Spurs player has managed more clearances than Ake.

But how much would the Cherries demand? Last month, Football Insider revealed that Daniel Levy was lining up a bid of around £40m for the 25-year-old should they get relegated.

Chelsea have an option to trigger a buy-back clause which is at the same fee, according to the Daily Mail.

