Tanguy Ndombele & Tottenham teammates’ wages with 30% pay cut

The Premier League issued a statement on Friday saying that they had asked clubs to consult with their players about taking a 30% pay cut, given the current tough circumstances engulfing the United Kingdom.

The PFA have since released their own statement with players feeling that it wouldn’t be beneficial from a financial point of view and would be ‘detrimental to the NHS’, because they would be paying less tax that would then go to help them during their time of need.

It remains to be seen what the next step is, with them still surely needing to come to some sort of agreement in the coming days.

In the meantime, FFC takes a look at how it would affect Tottenham Hotspur’s squad, using their weekly salary statistics as per Spotrac.

Firstly, reported joint-top earners Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele would see their initial £200,000-a-week wages slashed to £140,000, and some Spurs supporters would probably be happy about that for the latter having been left in utter disbelief when a wages graphic emerged of what the latter was earning this week – presumably after a difficult debut campaign in English football.

Next up would be Toby Alderweireld, who is reportedly earning £150,000 now after signing his new contract in December, with the Belgian seeing his go down to £105,000.

Should footballers agree to 30% wage cut?

Yes Vote No Vote

Then, Son Heung-min would go from £140,000 down to £98,000, while Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris and Jan Vertonghen would fall to £70,000 from £100,000.

Lastly, Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso are listed as being on £70,000-a-week, meaning they would then be on £49,000.

