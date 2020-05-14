Noel Whelan reacts as Spurs consider raid for US brothers

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has claimed Tottenham Hotspur are “tapping into” the US market with the signing of Taylor and Zach Booth, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

According to Football Insider, Spurs are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth, while they are also keeping tabs on his brother Zach, who plays for MLS side Real Salt Lake.

Taylor impressed during a youth match against Spurs earlier this season, while they have had scouts watch his younger brother too.

However, Whelan has claimed that the interest could be an attempt to tap into the USA market.

“They are possibly tapping into that American market,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Ones for the future but it is a risk. They have not broken into the Bayern Munich first team yet and that is a problem. It is a tough ask at Bayern Munich but it will be no different at Spurs.

“I sometimes do not see the point in buying young players – wait until they are more established.

“But Jose Mourinho would not bring players in unless he felt they would improve the team and offer something in the next two or three seasons.”

One for the future

While Spurs may have half an eye on the potential financial benefits of signing an American duo, it is unlikely that it would be their sole motivation.

In the current circumstances, it is important clubs move for players that offer value and two young prospects can offer something for the future.

Considering the impact Taylor Booth had against Spurs in the UEFA Youth League it is no surprise to see them chase him, and any financial benefit will be seen as a bonus.