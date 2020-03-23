Jose Mourinho may have struggled to get his Tottenham side going, but there are signs that he has a trust in youth and that could really pay off long-term.
Spurs have no wins in six games and have recently been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, but 11 appearances for Japhet Tanganga and eight games for Oliver Skipp this season means there is cause to be positive.
Skipp first broke through under Mauricio Pochettino so it is good to see that he is still a part of plans, even though he may be far from a regular starter currently despite being fancied by some.
This might sound weird but in my opinion, Skipp is our biggest prospect
— 🇳🇱 (@Bergwijnn) March 21, 2020
However, with Tanguy Ndombele often singled out for criticism by the Portuguese boss Skipp could see his opportunities increase, and some supporters would certainly be pleased by such a development.
We need to start him imo
— Skippy szn💥🇮🇪 (@skipp29szn) March 21, 2020
He needs to be starting, if his name was Luca Van Skippo we would have to 60mil for the lad!
— Pricey (@nickprice153) March 21, 2020
All young players need game time to improve. Harry Winks was given that under Pochettino and has now blossomed to a level where his manager thought he had the ability to lead the team as captain, with the England international getting the armband against Wolves recently.
Winks has set the example for Skipp to follow on and off the pitch. He should, therefore, look to his teammate as an example of how to break into the side on a consistent basis.
Fans have made a comparison between the two and some even think Skipp is, or could be better than Winks.
Better than winks atm
— Michael (@MichaelSC03) March 22, 2020
Controversial but I really think he’s Gonna be better than winks in less than a season. Loan him out next year to PL team where he’ll play. See how he goes
— TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) March 21, 2020
Overall supporters are very encouraged with what they have seen from the 19-year-old so far, and will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of Harry Kane and Winks in becoming a significant player at the club.
A really like skippy think has a future for sure
— ryan mclaughlin (@ryanyedo89) March 21, 2020
Next level composure on the ball for how little he plays
— Aidan (@TorontoTHFC) March 21, 2020
