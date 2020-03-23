Tottenham fans swoon over Oliver Skipp

Jose Mourinho may have struggled to get his Tottenham side going, but there are signs that he has a trust in youth and that could really pay off long-term.

Spurs have no wins in six games and have recently been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, but 11 appearances for Japhet Tanganga and eight games for Oliver Skipp this season means there is cause to be positive.

Skipp first broke through under Mauricio Pochettino so it is good to see that he is still a part of plans, even though he may be far from a regular starter currently despite being fancied by some.

This might sound weird but in my opinion, Skipp is our biggest prospect — 🇳🇱 (@Bergwijnn) March 21, 2020

Will Skipp be better than Winks?

Yes Vote No Vote

However, with Tanguy Ndombele often singled out for criticism by the Portuguese boss Skipp could see his opportunities increase, and some supporters would certainly be pleased by such a development.

We need to start him imo — Skippy szn💥🇮🇪 (@skipp29szn) March 21, 2020

He needs to be starting, if his name was Luca Van Skippo we would have to 60mil for the lad! — Pricey (@nickprice153) March 21, 2020

All young players need game time to improve. Harry Winks was given that under Pochettino and has now blossomed to a level where his manager thought he had the ability to lead the team as captain, with the England international getting the armband against Wolves recently.

Winks has set the example for Skipp to follow on and off the pitch. He should, therefore, look to his teammate as an example of how to break into the side on a consistent basis.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Fans have made a comparison between the two and some even think Skipp is, or could be better than Winks.

Better than winks atm — Michael (@MichaelSC03) March 22, 2020

Controversial but I really think he’s Gonna be better than winks in less than a season. Loan him out next year to PL team where he’ll play. See how he goes — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) March 21, 2020

Overall supporters are very encouraged with what they have seen from the 19-year-old so far, and will be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of Harry Kane and Winks in becoming a significant player at the club.

A really like skippy think has a future for sure — ryan mclaughlin (@ryanyedo89) March 21, 2020

Next level composure on the ball for how little he plays — Aidan (@TorontoTHFC) March 21, 2020

A true test for any Spurs fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Spurs image belong to? 2-1 1-1 5-1 1-0

Elsewhere, fans have been reacting in an intriguing way to a recent transfer link…