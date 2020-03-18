3 reasons why Spurs should sign Onana

The summer transfer window is likely to be a big one for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

So far, the Portuguese manager has had only the January transfer window to try and put his stamp on this side. He did manage to bring in Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes, but that has not been enough to improve Spurs’ form – they have not won any of their last six matches in all competitions.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

One of those being eyed to make the switch to north London in the summer is Andre Onana. As per Goal.com, Tottenham are set to be in a transfer battle with Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature.

Currently valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, it remains to be seen how much Ajax would demand for his services.

Here, we take a look at why his arrival is needed…

Lloris replacement

Hugo Lloris is a legend at Tottenham. Having now spent eight years at the club, he has made 316 appearances for the club, keeping 108 clean sheets along the way. He is also still a regular for France – he has proven to be true value for money considering the €10m (£7.9m) fee they paid in 2012.

However, his performances have slipped recently. In just 12 matches this term, he has made two errors which have led to goals – his ill-judged Cruyff turn with Danny Ings bearing down on him against Southampton is just one example.

At 33 years of age, he is not going to get any better, meaning that a top quality replacement for the long-term would not go amiss. Onana, at 23, fits the bill.

Impressive performances for Ajax

The Cameroon international broke into de Godenzonen’s starting XI in 2016 and has played over 30 matches in the Eredivisie in each full campaign since. In that time, he has managed an average save percentage rate of 76.3% – that is a rather impressive tally for a shot-stopper who is only starting out in the game.

Last season, only six goalkeepers had a better save percentage ratio of 76% in the Champions League, whilst the four clean sheets had him at joint-fourth in the competition. Those are the kind of stats that will naturally catch the eye across Europe.

Yachine award nomination

The Yachine award, named after the legendary USSR keeper Lev Yashin, is arguably the most prestigious for those between the sticks in Europe. Last year, Liverpool number one Alisson ended up taking the trophy home, but the good news for Onana is that he was amongst the 10 nominees.

Should Spurs move Lloris on?

Yes Vote No Vote

Named along with the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jan Oblak and Manuel Neuer, the Ajax ace found himself in esteemed company and, at 23, he was the youngest of the whole group.

Already, he has put himself amongst the best keepers on the planet – the only way is up.