Whilst the sporting market climate continues to be affected by the current global crisis, it looks more and more unlikely that clubs will be able to splurge on the transfer targets they had in mind this summer.

According to a recent report by Transfermarkt, player values have dropped by up to 20%, which could impact the way teams go about their summer business.

If spending big, or even at all, is not an option in the upcoming window then clubs may need to turn to their youth ranks in order to provide depth for the senior players next season.

Tottenham haven’t had the best of seasons, as they currently sit eighth in the Premier League table. If financial difficulties prevent Jose Mourinho from bringing in new personnel, here’s five youngsters the club should look at giving a chance next season…