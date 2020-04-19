Opinion: Spurs should push to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer

Although the world of football has hit a standstill, the cogs in the mighty transfer machine are well oiled and are turning quicker than ever.

Talks of record incomings and surprise outgoings are rife at the moment, with Tottenham Hotspur potentially yielding the most shocking of all.

Club legend Harry Kane has been linked to move away from London, with Manchester United reportedly pushing to sign him for around £200m. Recent statements have declared Kane will not be going anywhere, but Spurs must prepare for the loss of their star striker.

The London outfit has been linked to former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, after his dream move to Barcelona didn’t live up to its expectations. Bought by the La Liga giants for £142m, the Brazilian is now on the market for £84m, and earlier this month is was reported that Spurs were in the hunt for his signature.

It’s been three years since Coutinho last kicked a ball in the Premier League, but the top English division is where he bloomed into the footballer he is now. Liverpool nurtured him into the fast-paced, eagle-eyed chance creator fans and professionals know him to be, and a return to England could be what he needs to rise from the ashes.

When Bayern Munich stated they were unsure about making Coutinho’s move permanent, a number of Premier League sides registered their interest. Liverpool were amongst those looking to snap up the 27-year-old, but talks soon fizzled out with new interest from Manchester United and Chelsea igniting.

However, Spurs are supposedly still interested in the versatile midfielder, with a potential move likely to help solve some of their midfield issues. Proving successful both on the wing and in the attacking midfield role, Coutinho could be a vital asset to this current Spurs side, especially if Kane is to leave at any point.

Coutinho’s last season at Liverpool saw him tally 13 Premier League goals and seven assists, form that would be extremely welcome at Spurs. This campaign, Tottenham’s midfield have accumulated a combined 12 goals and eight assists, with Dele Alli largely carrying those numbers with eight goals and three assists of his own.

His price tag may be higher than what Jose Mourinho and Levy are looking at, but the addition of Coutinho will help Spurs once again challenge in the league.