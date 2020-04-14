Paul Robinson urges Troy Parrott to stay with Spurs this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Troy Parrott to stay at the club this summer and learn from Harry Kane, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Parrott has impressed for Spurs at youth level and has earned four appearances for the first team this season as a result.

However, with Kane, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura ahead of him in the pecking order, Jose Mourinho may still opt to loan out the 18-year-old in search of more first-team experience.

Robinson feels that he would be better served remaining in North London though, claiming that could learn a lot from watching Kane in training.

Speaking in an interview Football Insider, Robinson said: “If the club thinks sending him out on loan will benefit him, he would certainly command a loan to a Premier League side or a top Championship side. At Spurs, there is the potential for him to play cup games.

“Being in and around the squad he can learn from Harry Kane. Subconsciously you pick up all of his traits, his habits, and his finishing if you work with him in training. You mould yourself without even knowing it.

“It is important to get football but with injuries and suspensions, he might get two or three games and score a bagful. We saw it with Rashford. Football is all about timing. If he is out on loan they cannot recall him.”

Experience

Loan spells can be an invaluable part of the development process for any young player, with Kane himself benefiting from time away from the club at the likes of Leicester City and Leyton Orient.

However, as others have shown, you can break straight into the first team and if you are ready for senior football, it can be best for youth prospects to stay around and learn from the top-level professionals around them.

In Parrott’s case, Spurs do not have many senior strikers at the club and with Kane suffering from injuries in recent years, there might just be opportunities for Parrott, provided Mourinho thinks he is ready.