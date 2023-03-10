Tottenham Hotspur's academy production is revered across the country, having most recently earned particular praise as Harry Kane continues to smash records. The English marksman is now the club's all-time leading scorer, having started from within the youth setup with the Lilywhites.

Whilst other products such as Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and even Harry Winks might go under the radar, they all represent capable assets who could do a job for the club or fetch them a decent sum at the very least.

However, given the precariousness of their current top-four hopes as a resurgent Liverpool are breathing down their neck, it now leaves them perhaps needing to rely on an injection of power, dynamism and hunger to come from the youth setup given this lull Antonio Conte finds himself in.

The Italian's future has been thrown into doubt of late and his commitment to the cause questioned, so as they enter the run-in there is cause to believe that he could start making some rogue decisions to take fans by surprise.

Given the midfield vacancy left by the injured Rodrigo Bentancur, that is one such spot where the 53-year-old could spring a surprise and unleash a more unknown commodity like Nile John.

Who is Nile John?

The 20-year-old central midfielder has spent time at the north London outfit since he was seven and is billed as a skilful two-footed maestro who has impressed at every level he has featured at.

With a touch of class and plenty of attacking impetus, perhaps the youngster could prove to be the perfect partner to sit beside the ever-present metronomic general Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 27-year-old enjoys dropping deep to dictate the play and does so with incredible proficiency. He currently boasts a 7.19 average rating in the league, underpinned by his 1.5 tackles, 1.7 clearances and 89% pass accuracy per 90, via Sofascore.

To place beside this a trickster who has featured on both wings this season could offer the perfect formula to unlocking the attacking potential of this side, which has garnered criticism for its lack of firepower despite the talent on show.

This season John boasts two goals in the Premier League 2 as he looks to build on his impressive seven-goal and three-assist campaign from the year earlier.

Clearly boasting an eye for goal too, his touch of "real quality" that football.london journalist Alasdair Gold once saw in him further sets him apart from other academy hopefuls as truly ready for the next step.

With two senior appearances under his belt already, the absence of Bentancur should see the young dynamo push to earn even more as this season reaches its climax.