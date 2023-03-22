Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will 'try again' to leave north London this summer, according to journalist Darren Lewis.

The Lowdown: Turmoil at Tottenham...

Spurs supporters are witnessing real turbulence at their club with much noise surrounding the future of manager Antonio Conte who could replace the Italian.

Conte, after his side's 3-3 draw away to Southampton last weekend, launched an astonishing post-match to the media where he questioned the very culture Spurs, the merit of his players and chairman Daniel Levy.

Support for the 53-year-old has been thin on the ground these last few days but former Lilywhites defender Matt Doherty still believes he's the right man for the job, stating:

"I hope he stays for a long time at Tottenham. [An] unbelievable coach and manager, he won't say anything in the press that he won't say to his players. He's completely honest with his players and he has the passion for the whole club."

Amidst this drama is also the saga surrounding Kane's future at Spurs with the England international's contract set to expire in 2024.

The Latest: Kane will 'try again' to leave Spurs...

The 29-year-old pushed for a move to Premier League champions Man City in 2021 but ultimately missed out after Levy continuously rejected Pep Guardiola's advances.

Journalist Darren Lewis of The Daily Mirror, writing on social media, claims Kane will 'try again' to leave Spurs this year amid what can only be described as a real mess.

He explained:

"Conte is challenging Spurs to be better - as Redknapp, Pochettino & Mourinho did before they went. He's reached the conclusion Carrick, Berbatov, Modric & Bale etc did before they left. Kane too - he tried to go two years ago. He'll try again this summer."

The Verdict: Worry for Spurs...

Kane is by some way Tottenham's most crucial asset, scoring 21 goals and assisting two others in 28 league starts of this 2022/2023 campaign.

The England international is very likely to add to that tally, such as his quality, and he currently stands out as Spurs' best-performing player overall by average match rating (WhoScored).

Kane has also been praised for his contribution at international level yet journalist Dom Smith believes he should get even more appreciation, calling the forward still 'vastly underrated' by the football world in general.

Homegrown and Tottenham's prodigal son, Levy faces losing both quality and arguably the best player to come out of his club in the last ten years.

In his desire to win silverware and contract situation, it's not at all surprising Kane could well be considering his options.