Tottenham Hotspur have identified an 'impressive' Julian Nagelsmann alternative in Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, according to The Times.

The Lowdown: Spurs eye Conte replacement...

It is believed that Spurs, after manager Antonio Conte's outburst last weekend, are on the lookout for a new head coach with many candidates becoming linked over the past fortnight.

Chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici are believed to have drawn a shortlist of bosses to succeed the 53-year-old, ranging from Mauricio Pochettino to more left-field ideas.

Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank have been mentioned by Sky, meanwhile the likes of Oliver Glasner and Maurizio Sarri are apparently of interest as well.

There has also been talk of Ryan Mason taking interim charge until the end of this Premier League campaign as Levy and co work in the background to hire a permanent replacement for next season.

After being fired by Bayern Munich, perhaps the most sensational name to be linked with Spurs is Julian Naglesmann given his newly-found availability.

The Latest: Tottenham identify Slot...

As per The Times, there has been another development in Spurs' search for a new boss, as the north London club identify Feyenoord boss Slot as a potential alternative to Nagelsmann.

The reliable news outlet claims Slot, who is currently chasing an Eredivisie title in the Netherlands, has made his way on to Levy's managerial shortlist as a new target comes to light.

The 44-year-old is joined by Pochettino and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim but it is believed that Spurs wish to seek talks with Nagelsmann.

Slot is a name who was recently courted heavily by another club in England - Leeds United.

The Whites attempted to hire him as a replacement for Jesse Marsch but were ultimately rejected in their advances, eventually being forced to turn to Javi Gracia.

Their loss could be Tottenham's gain if they can't get their hands on Nagelsmann, Pochettino or any of the other big name candidates.

Slot has catapulted Feyenoord into title contention across the continent - amassing quite the reputation with Dutch football experts like Karan Tejwani calling him the most impressive manager in his country right now.

Tejwani said:

"A league title would be a huge achievement for Arne Slot’s CV. The most impressive manager in the Netherlands at the minute. Conference League final last year, top of the Eredivisie this year and still in the Europa League. Keen to see how his career shapes up."

Slot apparently also has loose links to Tottenham through ex-Spurs manager Martin Jol, with the pair sharing the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta.