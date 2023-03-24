Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has hinted that Tottenham Hotspur could be an option for ex-RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The Lowdown: Nagelsmann sacked...

In perhaps what has been the most sensational bit of news this week, and largely unexpected, Bayern Munich are believed to have sacked Nagelsmann after a flurry of overnight reports.

Fabrizio Romano first broke news of the Bavarian side considering their manager's future with Thomas Tuchel - a mooted managerial candidate for Spurs - then entering the frame to replace him.

It is now believed Tuchel will take over from Nagelsmann with the latter man shown his marching orders.

The 35-year-old's availability has reportedly alerted Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy with journalist Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard claiming they're set to 'monitor developments' in Germany.

Spurs are still on the lookout for Antonio Conte's replacement in north London with Mauricio Pochetino, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank among the candidates to replace him.

The Latest: Sky reporter makes Nagelsmann claim...

Writing on social media, Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has hinted that Spurs could be an option for the German alongside Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The journalist adds that he is 'pretty sure' Nagelsmann will be back 'very soon' - coming after he squandered his Bayern career 'so carelessly'.

Plettenberg said:

"Pretty sure #Nagelsmann will be back very soon. Real Madrid, Tottenham, eventually Liverpool or the national team. The future belongs to him! I didn't expect him to jeopardize his Bayern career so carelessly."

Over the last few weeks, we have suggested ex-Spurs coach Pochettino as a perfect main candidate for the job should Conte leave, but Nagelsmann's availability could give the club something to think about.

Levy is believed to have targeted the European before, more specifically after Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho during the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

Nagelsmann was apparently a candidate to succeed Mourinho alongside other names but it was Bayern who eventually landed one of the most promising young managers in football.

His departure from the Allianz Arena has been seen as a shock considering the Bundesliga giants are still fighting for both a German title and the Champions League.

However, one club's loss is another club's gain, and Spurs could seriously benefit from Nagelsmann at the helm if they decide to move.

His style is one of high intensity pressing and currently favours a 4-2-3-1 system which delivered two German supercups and a league title during his time at Bayern.