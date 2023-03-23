Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's chances of re-appointing fan favourite boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Lowdown: Pochettino return on the cards?

Perhaps the most heavily linked with replacing Antonio Conte is Pochettino, who Spurs players have reportedly called for in a bid to bring him back to north London.

The Argentine was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy in 2019 after five years in charge, even despite the fact Pochettino lead them to a Champions League final that same year.

Now, looking their fourth Premier League manager since then, the Lilywhites could reportedly turn back to Pochettino amid their search.

Other candidates linked with the role, according to Sky Sports, are Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank.

The likes of Oliver Glasner from abroad have also been mentioned with Gold now sharing an update on links to Pochettino.

The football.london correspondent, speaking in a Q&A, claims the Tottenham board is actually split over whether to bring Pochettino back.

He explained:

"From what I understand there is a split in opinion among the board over any potential return for Mauricio Pochettino. I suppose his return would be admitting a mistake for some.

"There's also the Argentine himself to take into account and whether he believes it's the right time to return. It's a very different Tottenham he'd be returning to with a very different structure inside it.

On the other hand, he's been out of work for a little while and it could be a good opportunity for him to grab control of the club and shape it how he wants this time, if handed the opportunity. Perhaps that's what some inside may fear."

The Verdict: Get it done...

Even if Pochettino's comeback would be like admitting to a mistake, there is the argument his dismissal could well be deemed as that.

Since the 51-year-old, Spurs have seen both Jose Mourinho - a serial winner at almost all of his clubs - and Nuno Espirito Santo fall by the wayside in their attempts to gain success in north London.

Conte has also won a trophy at nearly every single club he's been at, and like Mourinho, Tottenham stand out as the only unsuccessful job on his CV.

Since the League Cup final in 2008, the closest any manager has come to bringing silverware back to Spurs is Pochettino.

Given his status as a free agent, the move really does seem like a no-brainer.