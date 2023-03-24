A report by The Telegraph and journalist Matt Law has shared an update on Antonio Conte's future at Tottenham and the prospect of Ryan Mason as interim.

The Lowdown: Conte future debate...

The future of Conte is still very much up in the air and central to serious debate given Spurs still haven't officially announced their managerial plans.

Speculation has been rife as to who could succeed the Italian if he is in fact sacked before the end of the season, with many candidates making their way onto Fabio Paratici's managerial shortlist.

Mauricio Pochettino, a Lilywhites fan favourite and free agent, is seen as one of the favourites but Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank are also being considered according to Sky.

Chairman Daniel Levy is now unlikely to get his hands on Thomas Tuchel given reports highly suggest he'll be joining Bayern Munich to replace Julian Nagelsmann.

Another option is appointing Mason as temporary head coach until the conclusion of this Premier League campaign, with Law sharing what he's heard on that possibility.

According to the reliable reporter, writing in a report for The Telegraph, Levy has personally 'given consideration' to appointing Mason on an interim basis.

This would apparently be as the Spurs chief continues his search for a permanent manager off-the-field as a more long-term solution heading into next season.

The north Londoners are also believed to have 'held talks' over Conte's future this week and Spurs could potentially sack the former Chelsea coach and agree to pay the remainder of his contract in one lump sum - which would amount to £4 million.

The Verdict: Good option...

Deciding Tottenham's next manager comes as a very crucial decision and one which needs serious consideration.

Levy planning ahead on a permanent head coach while Mason takes charge in the mean time could be an efficient solution, especially considering the 31-year-old has previous experience in such a role.

Mason took temporary charge when Spurs dismissed ex-boss Jose Mourinho in 2021, overseeing their last seven games of the 2020/2021 season and winning four of them.

He lead Tottenham out for their 2021 Carabao Cup final against Man City, and while that ended in defeat, Mason did help to orchestrate impressive wins against the likes of Sheffield United (4-0) and Leicester City (4-2).

Praised for his 'unbelievable' work in the post by former Spurs star Toby Alderweireld, it would be a slight gamble in Spurs' race for the top four, but the plan would have it's merits.