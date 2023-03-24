Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has a new personal 'favourite' to replace Antonio Conte as news emerges on Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The Lowdown: Spurs target new managers...

Nearly a week after Conte's infamous post-Southampton rant, no official decision has been made on the Italian's future in north London despite a plethora of reports.

The 53-year-old had been linked with a move away from Spurs even before the controversy, with his contract running out and set to expire in June.

Spurs were believed to be highly unlikely to trigger the 12-month extension option in his deal before Southampton and it's safe to say that proposition is now dubious at best.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has drawn up a shortlist of candidates to succeed Conte, ranging from former boss Mauricio Pochettino to more outside contenders like Frank (Sky).

The Dane has been doing a brilliant job at Brentford in the Premier League with his side currently still contending for a place in Europe next season.

The Latest: Frank becomes Levy 'favourite'...

According to a report by Scottish news outlet The Daily Record, sharing news from 'well-placed sources down south', Levy is believed to have a new 'early favourite' for the Spurs job in Frank.

The Lilywhites chairman is apparently believed to view Brentford's boss as the main contender to replace Conte but other candidates, like Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, are still in the mix.

This report adds that the 49-year-old has been a 'smash hit' for the Bees and Levy's track record of appointing proven winners is a poor one, leading him to consider more 'project' managers like Frank.

The Verdict: Fantastic coach...

Taking charge at Brentford almost five years ago, Frank has lead the club to their first ever stint in the Premier League and could secure an historic European qualification place if things go well.

The Dane has operated on fairly limited resources compared to other European contenders, like Man United or Newcastle for instance, and we believe he could be considered a perfect 'project' manager.

Frank has been endorsed by both members of the media and rival top flight bosses for his work at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to the media, had this to say on Brentford's tactician - claiming:

“The football they play is incredible and the organisation is incredible so Thomas and Brentford is doing an incredible job. They show even with less money you can create something really special."

Meanwhile, presenter TV and Radio presenter Adam Smith has called him 'one of the most underrated' managers in England.