Tottenham Hotspur were in 'very close' talks with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently, but now there's a big problem.

The Lowdown: Conte leaving?

Spurs still haven't officially announced what they intend to do in regards to current head coach Antonio Conte nearly a week after his astonishing post-Southampton rant.

The Italian had already been tipped to leave N17 upon the expiry of his contract, which is set to run down this summer, with sporting director Fabio Paratici having drawn up a shortlist of candidates.

Last week, Sky reported that former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino is in contention for the post alongside Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, Thomas Frank and Tuchel.

The latter man has been billed as one of the standouts, especially when considering his free agent status and successful experience in the Premier League.

Tuchel's CV boasts a Champions League winner's medal and coaching some of world football's biggest superstars, leaving little wonder pundits have urged Daniel Levy to make a move.

The Latest: Journalist shares recent Tuchel talks...

Writing on social media, reporter Georg Holzner, who works for German news outlet Kicker, has shared an interesting update on Tottenham's chances of hiring the 49-year-old.

He claims Spurs were in 'very close talks' with Tuchel recently, and while he 'could well imagine' the project in north London, Bayern Munich have now swooped in after an overnight decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann.

As a result, the former Paris-Saint Germain boss is now expected in Bavaria.

Holzner said on Twitter:

"According @kicker information, Thomas #Tuchel should sign [with Bayern] tomorrow or the day after. Tuchel was recently in very close talks with #Tottenham , he could well imagine the project. But now Bavaria is acting."

The Verdict: Disappointment for Spurs...

Bar Enrique and Pochettino, who are also illustrious free agent managers currently available for hire, Tuchel was certainly a very good candidate to succeed Conte.

The German is a self-proclaimed childhood Spurs supporter, which could've theoretically worked in Levy's favour, even despite his links to London rivals Chelsea.

Zero fee would've been required to appoint Tuchel too, making the would-be proposed move far less hassle than going for an elite manager currently in work.

Of course, with the Bayern job reportedly about to become available, Tuchel has clearly seen an opportunity to manage one of Europe's most prestigious footballing sides.

The Bundesliga giants are also still fighting for a league title and the Champions League, with a crunch quarter-final encounter against Man City on the horizon.